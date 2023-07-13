Car Runs over and Kills Homeless Foreigner in Sattahip

Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com / Public Domain Pictures.net .




An alleged homeless foreigner in Sattahip reportedly ran in front of a motorbike, got crashed into, and then was run over by a passing car.

The accident took place on Sukhumvit Road inbound to the Sattahip district within the Na Jomtien district at 11:30 PM today, July 11th. After being notified, the authorities went to inspect the site.

