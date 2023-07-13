Car Runs over and Kills Homeless Foreigner in Sattahip
An alleged homeless foreigner in Sattahip reportedly ran in front of a motorbike, got crashed into, and then was run over by a passing car.
The accident took place on Sukhumvit Road inbound to the Sattahip district within the Na Jomtien district at 11:30 PM today, July 11th. After being notified, the authorities went to inspect the site.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
