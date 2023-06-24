Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya









A homeless man, who has a history of mental illness, was crashed into by a tour bus in Pattaya after he appeared to deliberately walk in front of the vehicle.

CCTV footage of the accident captured a moment when the man of unknown identity suddenly stepped onto Sukhumvit Road while a large tour bus was approaching. He was then hit by the bus and suffered serious injuries.

