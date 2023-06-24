Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Tour bus in Thailand

"BMW" tour bus in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A homeless man, who has a history of mental illness, was crashed into by a tour bus in Pattaya after he appeared to deliberately walk in front of the vehicle.

CCTV footage of the accident captured a moment when the man of unknown identity suddenly stepped onto Sukhumvit Road while a large tour bus was approaching. He was then hit by the bus and suffered serious injuries.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



