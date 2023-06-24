Not the time to form an alternative government says Bhumjaithai leader

TN June 24, 2023 0
The Bhumjaithai party

Bhumjaithai Party. Image: Bhumijaithai.




Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed the suggestion that the party take the lead in forming an alternative administration, in case the eight coalition parties led by the Move Forward party fail to form a government.

Eight Coalition Allies Meets for Smooth Transition

As the third largest party, after Move Forward and Pheu Thai, in terms of House seats, he said that it is the right of the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties to form the government with their six partners.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions during a private tour of the Titanic.

Tragic end for the Titan: five passengers confirmed dead after finding wreckage of the sub

TN June 23, 2023 0
CP Foods sees opportunity to growth in overseas

CP Foods Partners with Global Firms for Thai Food – Mission to Space

TN June 23, 2023 0
CU VET Ranks 1st in Thailand, TOP 10 in Asia.

Chula’s Faculty of Veterinary Science Ranks 1st in Thailand, TOP 10 in Asia

Chulalongkorn University June 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Bhumjaithai party

Not the time to form an alternative government says Bhumjaithai leader

TN June 24, 2023 0
Tour bus in Thailand

Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Red Square in Moscow

Total crisis between Russia and Wagner for inciting rebellion

TN June 24, 2023 0
Nan City in Northern Thailand

Taiwanese Man arrested in Nan, Thailand for 3,971 Days of Overstay

TN June 24, 2023 0
Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

Six injured when bus rams power pole in Bangkok

TN June 24, 2023 0