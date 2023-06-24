Not the time to form an alternative government says Bhumjaithai leader









Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed the suggestion that the party take the lead in forming an alternative administration, in case the eight coalition parties led by the Move Forward party fail to form a government.

Eight Coalition Allies Meets for Smooth Transition

As the third largest party, after Move Forward and Pheu Thai, in terms of House seats, he said that it is the right of the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties to form the government with their six partners.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





