Total crisis between Russia and Wagner for inciting rebellion

The Wagner mercenary group claims that Russia is bombing them and the Kremlin denies it. The Russian Criminal Code punishes armed rebellion with prison sentences ranging from 12 to 20 years.









Russia’s Federal Service on Friday opened a criminal case against Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for inciting armed rebellion after he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking training camps of the paramilitary group.

Ukraine shoots down Chinese-made armed drone allegedly fired by Russia

“The accusations spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are groundless. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service of Russia has opened a criminal case for calling for armed rebellion,” the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has reported, TASS news agency has reported.

The Russian Criminal Code punishes armed rebellion, which seeks to “overthrow or forcibly change the constitutional system of the Russian Federation, as well as to violate the territorial integrity” of Moscow, with prison sentences ranging from 12 to 20 years.

BREAKING: Crowds of Russians gathering at the Central Station of Rostov, trying to flee town before clashes start between the Wagner Group and Kadyrov’s Chechen soldiers pic.twitter.com/QD7O6JYD4J — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023

The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, has assured that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is aware of the situation around Prigozhin, without offering more details on the matter, the Interfax news agency has picked up.

Earlier, a Telegram channel of the mercenary organization has denounced that “a missile strike had been launched against Wagner training camps” and that it had left “many victims”. “The strike has been delivered by servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry,” the message stresses.

BREAKING: The Wagner Group has smashed through the first road barriers on the way to Moscow pic.twitter.com/LdzVXjqy7L — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023

The Wagner Group has warned that it has up to 25,000 paramilitaries in its ranks and that they are going to “find out why this chaos is happening,” which they claim “is true.” “Everyone who wants to can join. We must put an end to this disgrace,” the organization has pointed out, adding that it is necessary to “curb the evil” within the Russian military leadership.

In addition, Wagner has promised to “stop” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he accuses of having fled to Rostov to perpetrate an armed attack from there against the paramilitary group. “This is not a military coup. This is a march for justice,” he has settled.

Russians putting down roots in Thailand

The leadership of the Wagner Group, which is fighting on the Russian side in the war in Ukraine, has been critical of the Russian military authorities and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom, among other issues, they reproached for the lack of supplies and ammunition during the battle for Bakhmut.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





