Taiwanese Man arrested in Nan, Thailand for 3,971 Days of Overstay









The Nan Immigration Office told TPN media on Monday (June 19th) that they have arrested a Taiwanese man (His name and age were not given). He was found with 3,971 days of overstaying his legal visa.

Phuket's Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

The arrest came after the Nan Immigration Officers were notified that the Taiwanese man came to the Nan Immigration office and surrendered. He asked officers for details about possibly staying longer in the Kingdom of Thailand.

