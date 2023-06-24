Six injured when bus rams power pole in Bangkok
Six people were injured when a bus rammed into a roadside power pole at an intersection in Din Daeng district of Bangkok early Saturday afternoon.
The No. 13 bus hit the concrete pole at the Pracha Songkhro intersection at around 12.45pm. The crash set off a chain reaction, with one pickup truck overturning and then being struck by another pickup. Some motorcycles also slid under the bus, which came to rest atop the curb.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
