Six injured when bus rams power pole in Bangkok

TN June 24, 2023 0
Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

A bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




Six people were injured when a bus rammed into a roadside power pole at an intersection in Din Daeng district of Bangkok early Saturday afternoon.

Tourist Bus Catches Fire On A Bangkok Expressway, No Injuries

The No. 13 bus hit the concrete pole at the Pracha Songkhro intersection at around 12.45pm. The crash set off a chain reaction, with one pickup truck overturning and then being struck by another pickup. Some motorcycles also slid under the bus, which came to rest atop the curb.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



