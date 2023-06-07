Tourist Bus Catches Fire On A Bangkok Expressway, No Injuries

TN June 7, 2023 0
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Expressway in Pathum Thani. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




BANGKOK, June 7 (TNA) – A tourist bus caught fire on the outbound Sirat expressway on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

There were 16 passengers and one tour guide on the bus. They were helped and brought to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station.

