Teenager Seriously Injured after Fighting at Bali Hai Pier Skatepark in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A teenager has sustained severe injuries after fighting with more than 20 other teenagers at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya.

One Person Injured After Wild Brawl Involving Bombs and Firearms at Popular Pattaya Market

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday (June 24th) at the skateboard area at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tour bus in Thailand

Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Three Pattaya Bar Workers Test Positive for Illegal Drugs During Police Raid

TN June 23, 2023 0
Songthaews in Sri Racha

Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike

TN June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Bhumjaithai party

Not the time to form an alternative government says Bhumjaithai leader

TN June 24, 2023 0
Tour bus in Thailand

Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Red Square in Moscow

Total crisis between Russia and Wagner for inciting rebellion

TN June 24, 2023 0
Nan City in Northern Thailand

Taiwanese Man arrested in Nan, Thailand for 3,971 Days of Overstay

TN June 24, 2023 0
Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

Six injured when bus rams power pole in Bangkok

TN June 24, 2023 0