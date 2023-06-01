Phuket’s Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

TN June 1, 2023 0
Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket. Photo: Tonyshaowx. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – In a major win for Phuket’s acclaimed crime-free project, over 1,000 foreigners have been apprehended for overstaying their visas, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Phuket Immigration Office and 800 accommodation providers on the resort island.

Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay

Phuket officials said this achievement comes as the result of crime-free measures implemented by businesses, enabling them to promptly inform the police about any suspicious activities involving foreign guests.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai said the number of foreign guests registered at accommodations in Phuket over the past two months exceeded the number of foreign tourists who arrived in the same period by over 20%. This significant discrepancy prompted an investigation, leading to the identification and capture of numerous visa overstayers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags: , ,

TN June 1, 2023 0
TN June 1, 2023 0
TN May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

TN June 1, 2023 0
TN June 1, 2023 0
TN June 1, 2023 0
TN June 1, 2023 0
TN June 1, 2023 0