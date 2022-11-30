December 1, 2022

Pattaya hit-and-run suspect meets British victim to apologize

1 day ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya. Photo: Milei Vencel.




A hit-and-run suspect who crashed into a 74-year-old British pedestrian turned himself in to Pattaya police and apologized to the victim. However, he insisted he did not run away.

Pol. Capt. Chonlawit Athipansi revealed to The Pattaya News that the driver of a white Isuzu D-Max pickup that ran a red light and rammed into Mr. P. P. on Monday just surrendered himself at the Pattaya police station yesterday, November 29th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

