December 1, 2022

Many Monks Defrocked for Drug Abuse in Phetchabun

1 day ago TN
Temple in Bangkok

Roof of a Buddhist temple in Thailand. Photo: Pixabay.




PHETCHABUN, Nov 29 (TNA) – Many monks including all at a temple were defrocked as officials found the trace of drug abuse in their urine. An abbot escaped from the anti-narcotic operation.

On Nov 25, police from the Bung Sam Phan station, administrative officials, village headmen and medical workers conducted drug tests at Buddhist temples in Phetchabun’s Bung Sam Phan district. At least five monks from three temples had narcotic residue in their urine and one of them was an abbot who had been in monkhood for more than a decade.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Four killed and dozens injured in bus accident in Tak Province

1 day ago TN
Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai

3 Forced Prostitution Victims Return from Myanmar

1 day ago TN
Monkey Hanging Out in Lopburi.

Lopburi Holds Annual Monkey Feast Festival

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

52 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

54 mins ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya

58 mins ago TN
Isuzu minibus in Phitsanulok

Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

50-year-old man crushed to death by excavator in Sattahip

1 hour ago TN