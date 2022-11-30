Many Monks Defrocked for Drug Abuse in Phetchabun









PHETCHABUN, Nov 29 (TNA) – Many monks including all at a temple were defrocked as officials found the trace of drug abuse in their urine. An abbot escaped from the anti-narcotic operation.

On Nov 25, police from the Bung Sam Phan station, administrative officials, village headmen and medical workers conducted drug tests at Buddhist temples in Phetchabun’s Bung Sam Phan district. At least five monks from three temples had narcotic residue in their urine and one of them was an abbot who had been in monkhood for more than a decade.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





