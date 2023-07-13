Thai woman arrested in Suvarnabhumi with 2.3kg of cocaine in her backpack

Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




A Thai woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday as she tried to smuggle about 2.3kg of cocaine, worth about 6.9 million baht on the street, into the country.

The woman arrived on a flight from Doha, Qatar, on a Qatar Airways flight.

