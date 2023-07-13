Thai woman arrested in Suvarnabhumi with 2.3kg of cocaine in her backpack
A Thai woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday as she tried to smuggle about 2.3kg of cocaine, worth about 6.9 million baht on the street, into the country.
The woman arrived on a flight from Doha, Qatar, on a Qatar Airways flight.
By Thai PBS World
