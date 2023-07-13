Thai woman arrested in Suvarnabhumi with 2.3kg of cocaine in her backpack









A Thai woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday as she tried to smuggle about 2.3kg of cocaine, worth about 6.9 million baht on the street, into the country.

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

The woman arrived on a flight from Doha, Qatar, on a Qatar Airways flight.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





