Chinese national and Thai wife arrested for reportedly illegally possessing firearms at luxurious house in Phuket
A Chinese national and his Thai wife were arrested for illegally possessing a number of firearms in their residence following a police search on Friday, October 28th.
The official search was conducted following an investigation of the Chinese national, whose name was withheld by the authorities, who was reportedly showing off his weapons on social media.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Phuket Express
