Indian businessmen invest 25 million baht to open Southeast Asia’s largest Indian restaurant in Pattaya
Two Indian businessmen invested 25 million baht to open Southeast Asia’s largest Indian restaurant, “MumbaiSe,” in Pattaya.
MumbaiSe is located at the Stardice Pub on the Pattaya-Naklua road. It held an official opening ceremony at 7 PM last Saturday, October 29th, with many Pattaya officials in attendance, including Mayor Poramese Ngampiches.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.