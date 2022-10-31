October 31, 2022

Indian businessmen invest 25 million baht to open Southeast Asia’s largest Indian restaurant in Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand

Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand. Photo: sarangib (PIxabay).




Two Indian businessmen invested 25 million baht to open Southeast Asia’s largest Indian restaurant, “MumbaiSe,” in Pattaya.

MumbaiSe is located at the Stardice Pub on the Pattaya-Naklua road. It held an official opening ceremony at 7 PM last Saturday, October 29th, with many Pattaya officials in attendance, including Mayor Poramese Ngampiches.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



