Thai National Police Chief Orders Chonburi Police to Crack Down on Foreign Criminals

TN July 14, 2023 0
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e at Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Thai national police chief ordered police officers in Chonburi to crack down on foreign criminals following the abduction and dismemberment of German real estate broker Hans Peter Mack.

Pattaya Police Launch Major Anti-crime Operation Specifically Targeting Foreign Criminals

The order requested that all officers put their best efforts into capturing criminals and intercepting illegal activities, with a focus on foreigners.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



