Thai Senators File Lawsuits After Being Threatened

TN July 17, 2023 0
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thai Parliament, House of Representatives. Photo by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK July 17 (TNA) – Senators have filed lawsuits against people posting online threats against them and their families after most senators abstained from voting for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become the new prime minister.

House and Senate whips to discuss Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination

Mr. Pita failed the initial prime minister bid as he was unable to gain enough support from 249 non- elected senators during the parliamentary vote for a prime minister last Thursday. MFP won the most seat in the May14 general election and is attempting to form a coalition government.

TNA



