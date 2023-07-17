Korat woman dies in South Korean flash flood

Fire truck and firefighters at Yongsan Fire Department in South Korea. Photo:IMCOM-Korea Public Affairs Television Public Service.









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Thai worker from Khon Buri district of this northeastern province was killed by a flash flood in central South Korea on Saturday, her relatives said.

The woman was Pacharamon Ratkrathok, 33, from Ban Nong Khae Sai in tambon Lam Phiak, Khon Buri district, who went to South Korea with her husband Supicha Sukrathok, 33, four years ago. They worked in a vineyard at a winery.

