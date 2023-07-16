Korean woman, 2 cats die in apparent charcoal suicide in Phuket

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town. Photo: Hikosaemon / flickr.




PHUKET: A South Korean woman was found dead along with two cats in a house in Muang district on Sunday. A cooking pot filled with charcoal connected to an electric plug was believed to be the cause of the deaths.

Man dies in condo car park with charcoal at his side

Pol Capt Jaras Lekpan, an investigator at Chalong police station, said police and rescuers went to the house in Villa Soi 1 in tambon Chalong after being alerted to the deaths.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

