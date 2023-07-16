Pheu Thai says Move Forward should ‘make a sacrifice’ if Pita fails again to be selected as PM

TN July 16, 2023 0
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.




Pheu Thai Deputy Leader Phumtham Wechayachai says that the second joint sitting of the House and Senate, to select the prime minister on Wednesday, should be the last of Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s attempts to be chosen as prime minister.

Pita ready to give way to Pheu Thai if MFP fails to win senators’ hearts

He also said that Pita and his party may have to make a sacrifice to let the country move forward and the economy to recover, as Thailand cannot afford to be without a new government for a long time, which could also allow the caretaker government of Prayut Chan-o-cha to stay in power until next year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

