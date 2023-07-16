Pheu Thai says Move Forward should ‘make a sacrifice’ if Pita fails again to be selected as PM
Pheu Thai Deputy Leader Phumtham Wechayachai says that the second joint sitting of the House and Senate, to select the prime minister on Wednesday, should be the last of Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s attempts to be chosen as prime minister.
He also said that Pita and his party may have to make a sacrifice to let the country move forward and the economy to recover, as Thailand cannot afford to be without a new government for a long time, which could also allow the caretaker government of Prayut Chan-o-cha to stay in power until next year.
By Thai PBS World
