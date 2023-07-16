Tropical storm Talim to bring more rain July 16-20

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Sukanto Debnath / flickr.









More rain is forecast across the country from Sunday to Thursday as a result of tropical storm Talim over Vietnam and local monsoons, the Meteorological Department said in its 5am weather forecast on Sunday.

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

As of 4am on Sunday, tropical storm Talim over the upper South China Sea packing sustained winds of about 85 kilometres per hour was slowly moving in the north-northwest direction. It was expected to move over Hainan island and make landfall in upper Vietnam on July 18-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

