Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20









BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – More rains are likely across the country while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible across the country from July 16 to 20, according to the meteorological department.

Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows especially along waterways and lowlands and take more caution in thundershowers in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

