Thai FMs and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Phuket to Discuss Regional and Global Issues

TN July 17, 2023 0
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press Service / RIA Novosti / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the southern island of Phuket on Saturday (15 July).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit North Korea tomorrow on invitation from Pyongyang

Lavrov was in Phuket to preside over the opening of the Consulate-General of Russia in the resort island of Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

