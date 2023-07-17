Thai FMs and Sergei Lavrov Meet in Phuket to Discuss Regional and Global Issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press Service / RIA Novosti / flickr.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the southern island of Phuket on Saturday (15 July).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit North Korea tomorrow on invitation from Pyongyang

Lavrov was in Phuket to preside over the opening of the Consulate-General of Russia in the resort island of Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

