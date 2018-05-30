Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit North Korea tomorrow on invitation from Pyongyang

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, will be travelling to Pyongyang for a visit with his North Korean counterpart tomorrow.

The agenda is set to cover relations between the two nations, as well as covering areas of regional and international concern.

The North Korean Foreign Minister, Ri Yong-ho, has recently visited Moscow, following which the invitation for Lavrov to journey to Pyongyang was given.

