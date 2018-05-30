French Security Forces Begin Evacuation of Paris’ Largest Migrant Camp

PARIS (Sputnik) – The French security forces proceeded on Wednesday with the evacuation of one of the largest migrant camps in Paris, which, according to media reports, accommodates about 1,700 people, the French Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“In accordance with declarations of French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, the Interior Ministry has instructed the prefect of Paris, the prefect of Ile-de-France region and the prefect of police to evacuate [on Wednesday] morning main Parisian migrant camp… in Paris’ nineteenth district,” the statement said.

