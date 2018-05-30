Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Home > News > PM Hun Sen Lauds Current Cambodia-Thailand Relations

PM Hun Sen Lauds Current Cambodia-Thailand Relations

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen
TN News 0

AKP Phnom Penh, May 30, 2018 – Newly appointed Thai Ambassador H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, paid a courtesy visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, in the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his pride at the current relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Jean-Claude Juncker, at a ceremony organised by the Taxpayers Association of Europe

EU’s Juncker says Turkey “fully to blame” for failing EU talks

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Aurion

More Pheu Thai members arrested

Breaking News

Government Savings Bank president resigns to show responsibility for infamous loan

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close