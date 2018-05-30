PM Hun Sen Lauds Current Cambodia-Thailand Relations

AKP Phnom Penh, May 30, 2018 – Newly appointed Thai Ambassador H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, paid a courtesy visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, in the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his pride at the current relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand