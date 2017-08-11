Russian FM calls on Thai PM during official visit

BANGKOK, 10 August 2017 (NNT) – Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his official visit to Thailand to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Thailand-Russia relations.

The Russian foreign minister made a courtesy call on the Thai premier at Government House.

According to Deputy Government Spokesman Lt Gen Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, the Thai premier welcomed the visiting Russian foreign minister, emphasizing on the close relationships which have lasted for 120 years.

