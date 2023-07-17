House and Senate whips to discuss Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination

TN July 17, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.” Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination for Thailand’s next prime minister, at the second joint sitting of the House and the Senate on Wednesday, has become a contentious issue to be discussed at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) between the Senate whips and party whips from the House of Representatives.

Pheu Thai says Move Forward should ‘make a sacrifice’ if Pita fails again to be selected as PM

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn, representing the Senate whips, said today that he is glad that House speaker Wan Noor Muhamad Noor Matha, also the parliament president, hasscheduled a meeting tomorrow to resolve the contentious issue, before the joint sitting on Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



