Pita ready to give way to Pheu Thai if MFP fails to win senators’ hearts

TN July 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending a meeting organized by the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT). Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said today (Saturday) that he is ready to step aside and let the Pheu Thai party take the lead in forming the next government, if his party fails, after trying their utmost, to get him selected as prime minister or to amend the Constitution to clip senators’ wings.

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

In the meantime, he urged the Thai people to join him in a nation-wide campaign to win over the hearts and minds of the senators, so they support his prime ministerial candidacy or the Move Forward Party’s constitutional amendment bill, to strip senators of their power to select the prime minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Pita ready to give way to Pheu Thai if MFP fails to win senators’ hearts

TN July 15, 2023 0
Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
Phuket Heroines Monument

Pickup Truck Crashes into Heroine Monument in Phuket

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0