Pita ready to give way to Pheu Thai if MFP fails to win senators’ hearts









Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said today (Saturday) that he is ready to step aside and let the Pheu Thai party take the lead in forming the next government, if his party fails, after trying their utmost, to get him selected as prime minister or to amend the Constitution to clip senators’ wings.

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

In the meantime, he urged the Thai people to join him in a nation-wide campaign to win over the hearts and minds of the senators, so they support his prime ministerial candidacy or the Move Forward Party’s constitutional amendment bill, to strip senators of their power to select the prime minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





