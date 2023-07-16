Kuwaiti Motorbike Racer in Pattaya Nearly Loses His Leg in Motorbike Accident

TN July 16, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance at night. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.




A 19-year-old Kuwaiti man sustained a severe leg injury after the motorbike he was riding as a pillion grazed against a street barrier on South Pattaya Road early this morning.

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

At 04:30 AM on July 16th, Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to South Pattaya Road near Bali Hai Pier in response to a traffic accident report. They found two Kuwaiti men suffering injuries.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Girls at Walking Street

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

TN July 14, 2023 0
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai National Police Chief Orders Chonburi Police to Crack Down on Foreign Criminals

TN July 14, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chon Buri province, Thailand

Car Runs over and Kills Homeless Foreigner in Sattahip

TN July 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Tropical storm Talim to bring more rain July 16-20

TN July 16, 2023 0
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Pheu Thai says Move Forward should ‘make a sacrifice’ if Pita fails again to be selected as PM

TN July 16, 2023 0
Street and condominiums in Phuket Town

Korean woman, 2 cats die in apparent charcoal suicide in Phuket

TN July 16, 2023 0
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Man Dies After Being Hit by Falling Glass in Phuket

TN July 16, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

Kuwaiti Motorbike Racer in Pattaya Nearly Loses His Leg in Motorbike Accident

TN July 16, 2023 0