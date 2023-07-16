Kuwaiti Motorbike Racer in Pattaya Nearly Loses His Leg in Motorbike Accident
A 19-year-old Kuwaiti man sustained a severe leg injury after the motorbike he was riding as a pillion grazed against a street barrier on South Pattaya Road early this morning.
At 04:30 AM on July 16th, Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to South Pattaya Road near Bali Hai Pier in response to a traffic accident report. They found two Kuwaiti men suffering injuries.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
