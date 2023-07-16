Man Dies After Being Hit by Falling Glass in Phuket
A trailer truck driver died after glass sheets carried by a crane fell down on him.
Captain Warawut Sensoap of the Cherng Talay Police was notified by a local at the construction site of a hotel on Friday morning (July 14th) of the incident. Police, emergency responders, and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find a parked trailer truck.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
