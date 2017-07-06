Thursday, July 6, 2017
Home > News > Foreign staff crisis threatens rice target

Foreign staff crisis threatens rice target

Rice farmers transplanting rice, Chaiyaphum Province
TN News 0

The crackdown on foreign workers may cause Thai rice exports to drop below the target of 10 million tonnes this year, with many migrants who work in the industry leaving the country.

According to Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, shipments of Thai rice to other countries have been hit hard by a workforce shortfall following the announcement of the royal decree on the management of employment of migrant workers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PHUSADEE ARUNMAS
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Pheu Thai party thanks NLA for not impeaching 248 ex-MPs

Thailand urges EU to review its decision on punitive measures

Red Shirts to stage its biggest rally on April 5

Leave a Reply