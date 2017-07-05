Labour law hiatus sparks abuse fears

State agencies have been ordered to refrain from abusing their power following Tuesday’s invocation of a special order under Section 44 to allow a 180-day reprieve for people involved in the employment of unregistered migrant workers.

The Section 44 order published in the Royal Gazette Tuesday stipulates that the enforcement of four sections of the executive decree on the recruitment of migrant workers will be suspended until Jan 1 next year.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS