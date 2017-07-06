Japan Mobilizes 7,500 Police, Soldiers to Rescue People on Flooded Island

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Thousands of soldiers and police have been mobilized on the Japanese island of Kyushu after heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks washing homes and people away, the top government speaker said Thursday.

“Since this morning, 7,500 personnel from the Self-Defense Forces, firefighters and police have been deployed to the scene. Over 40 helicopters are on standby,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at an emergency press briefing.

