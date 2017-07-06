Don’t look now, but Obama still thinks he’s the president

Far from bowing out gracefully, Barack Obama apparently intends to carry right on being the commander-in-chief

It’s been over 5 months since the 44th and possibly most useless US president ever to hold the office, vacated the White House.

But since then, Barack Hussein Obama has kept up a busy schedule of public addresses and meetings with world leaders.

In other words, Obama has gone right on acting as the US head-of-state. No more and no less.

Earlier, he attempted to preempt President Trump’s hardline position on other NATO member states paying for the alliance, by meeting with known Trump opponent Angela Merkel of Germany.

He also interfered in the French presidential election by endorsing and holding talks with the eventual winner, globalist puppet Emmanuel Macron.

Now, in the middle of an international crisis on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, Obama suddenly shows up in Seoul for one-on-one discussions with South Korea’s president.

Given the known animosity between Obama and Trump, there is virtually zero chance Obama’s trip was coordinated with the White House.

Full story: theduran.com

Ricky Twisdale

The Duran