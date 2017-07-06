Thursday, July 6, 2017
Brussels police arrest four, find arms cache

Cityscape of Brussels, Belgium
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Four people have been arrested and an arms cache found after overnight terror raids in Brussels linked to a bikers’ club called the Kamikaze Riders, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, July 5, according to AFP.

“During one of the house searches, various weapons were found. In all, four persons were arrested and taken in for questioning,” prosecutors said in a statement.

A spokesman said the raids were linked to the Kamikaze Riders, which has been implicated in terror offences.

A source close to the investigation said the raids in the gritty Anderlecht district found at least two Kalashnikov assault rifles while reports spoke of explosives also being discovered.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN
