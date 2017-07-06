Thursday, July 6, 2017
Corruption lawsuit targets AoT, King Power

King Power Don Mueang Airport
A lawsuit has been filed against 18 executives and officials of Airports of Thailand (AoT) and King Power Group, the country’s sole duty-free operator, for alleged malfeasance in connection with a duty free concession contract, allegedly causing damages of 14 billion baht.

Charnchai Issarasenarak, deputy chairman of the subcommittee on the anti-graft mechanism under the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA), filed the lawsuit Wednesday at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

