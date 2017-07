Troops and Interior Ministry officials rounded up 56 motorcycle road racers in Chon Buri early Thursday after learning that they used Facebook pages to arrange races.

About 100 troops and officials of Bang Lamung district were dispatched to the flyover of the Sattahib-Nakhon Ratchasima road in Tambon Khao Maikaew at 2.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation