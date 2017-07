A video footage from a front car video camera captured the moment when a black Toyota Wish jumping red light signal and crashed into four other vehicles waiting for the green light.

The incident, which happened at 8.00pm on (July 5) at Ang Sila intersection on the inbound traffic lane of the Sukhumvit highway in Chon Buri province, injured several people in the damaged vehicles which included a sedan, two pickup trucks and a motorcycle.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS