Legislators leave Thai parliament by boat to avoid protesters

After the vote on Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination, several senators and MPs left parliament by boat, from the rear of the compound, to avoid protesters who are gathered at the front.

Thai Court Suspends Pita Limjaroenrat from Serving as MP

Supporters of the Move Forward party have been gathering in front of parliament since this morning (Wednesday) and many of them are still there, after the parliamentary sitting has ended.

