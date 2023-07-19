Legislators leave Thai parliament by boat to avoid protesters

TN July 19, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok. Photo: Sri85




After the vote on Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination, several senators and MPs left parliament by boat, from the rear of the compound, to avoid protesters who are gathered at the front.

Thai Court Suspends Pita Limjaroenrat from Serving as MP

Supporters of the Move Forward party have been gathering in front of parliament since this morning (Wednesday) and many of them are still there, after the parliamentary sitting has ended.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

