At least 15 people electrocuted to death while crossing a bridge in India









At least 15 people were electrocuted to death Wednesday in northern India after a transformer exploded and electrified the bridge they were crossing at the time. In addition, seven other people have been injured, two of them seriously.

“Around 15 people, including a sub-inspector of police and five guards, have died. The investigation is ongoing. According to initial investigations there was electricity in the railing, the investigation will reveal more details,” the Uttarakhand state police chief said in a statement to the ANI news agency.

Regional Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences to those affected and informed that helicopters had been arranged to transfer the injured to larger hospitals. He further stated that rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, were on the spot.

This is not the first such incident in India. At least 11 people, including two minors, were electrocuted to death and 15 others were injured in April 2022 while attending a religious procession in the south of the country. The top of a parade float contacted the power line, triggering a lethal shock.

