Thai government considers salary increase for civil servants
The government is looking at increasing the salaries of civil servants as a study for a suitable rate is expected to be completed by this month.
Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary
Chalermphol Pensoot, director of the Budget Bureau, said on Sunday the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) is conducting a study into how the salaries of civil servants and state enterprise personnel will be increased.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Phusadee Arunmas
BANGKOK POST