Brave Foreign Tourist Breaks Up Fight Among Transwomen in Pattaya and Sustains Injuries
A courageous foreign man was moderately injured after he attempted to quell a fight between transwomen on the Pattaya beachfront.
Pattaya Authorities Crack Down on Alleged Transgender Prostitutes on Pattaya Beach
The incident transpired at night on Monday, November 5th, in front of the Baywalk Residence on the beach. Thairath reported that two unidentified transwomen were seen on a video while attacking another person on Pattaya Beach, who also appeared to be a transwoman.
Full story: Link Name
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News