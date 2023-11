New minimum wages for Thailand will be announced in December, but the rates will be less than 400 baht per day, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Monday.

B400 minimum wage by New Year, says Thai PM

He said that the new wages will vary from one province to another, depending on the economic situation and cost of living in each.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts