Twitter no longer exists, it is now called X

We have witnessed the birth of countless social networks and platforms to share our thoughts and opinions, but few have had the impact of Twitter, which has ended up being the reference news for an entire generation. We share tricks for this social network, such as downloading videos, but we have to start lighting a new era and you will only have to remember one letter in particular: “X”.

Although the aesthetic changes have not yet been implemented and both the app and the website still reflect the colors and the symbol of what we have always known as Twitter, its era is over. Elon Musk has already shown the new logo of the platform and it goes back to his PayPal days, since the Business Insider website states that this was the name that the South African tycoon had for the digital payments app.

Musk has insisted that “X” will cease to be a microblogging network dedicated primarily to posting short texts from its users, and will become “focused on audio, video, messaging, and payments”. All of this will be driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), in what will be more like a kind of ‘super app’ than a social network per se.

Thus, Twitter will not only change its name and aesthetics, but will become something else, more similar to the Chinese multipurpose application WeChat than to what it is now, a social network based on the dissemination of written texts. This latest decision by Musk follows the one he took a few months ago by eliminating verified accounts to associate them with a mandatory subscription. The move did not please many users, who opted not to pay the new fee.

It seems that all the controversy of the previous months and the latest threat generated by the Threads app have accelerated the change of image and perspective of the platform. It only seems a matter of time to imagine how Twitter will end up becoming X and trying to replicate what some Chinese applications, such as Weibo, already allow their users to do.

The company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, noted that the new application is “taking shape,” although they are just introducing the new features at the moment. “There is no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver it all.”

