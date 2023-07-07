Meta launches ‘Threads’, the new Twitter rival









Threads is already here, or at least half here. A priori, Meta’s new social network is already available, but the “fact”, is that in places like the European Union it has not yet been launched.

Elon Musk smashes Twitter and imposes a daily limit on the number of tweets you can read

Get ready for a social networking showdown. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms unveils its microblogging app, “Threads”, which plans to be direct competition to Twitter.

With the bluebird platform under fire and facing endless controversy, “Threads” is likely to sound more like a ‘threat’ to Elon Musk and, given the timing, emerges as a formidable challenger to a platform that for years has been a staple for millions of netizens.

Meta officially launched Twitter rival Threads. The app received 30 million sign-ups as of Thursday morning, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his verified Threads account. Make sure to follow us on Threads: https://t.co/Anndc9AW5a#InApp #Threads #Instagram #TechNews pic.twitter.com/VCLkeCuzw8 — InApp (@inapp) July 7, 2023

Meta’s “Threads” app, is set to compete with Twitter in the social networking landscape. Following recent controversies surrounding Twitter, including Musk’s introduction of restrictions on viewing tweets on the timeline, “Threads” aims to provide users with an alternative platform for sharing thoughts and interacting with others. While Twitter has long been the go-to microblogging site, Threads intends to offer unique features and capitalize on the existing user base of Instagram, another platform owned by the Meta company.

By holding on to Instagram followers and allowing users to keep their same usernames, “Threads” is looking to attract a substantial user base from the start.

To access ‘Threads’, users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play on their smartphone.

The process of setting up an account on ‘Threads’ is as simple as logging in using an existing Instagram account, and importing profile, followers and other details from Instagram. New accounts can also be set up for those who do not have an Instagram profile.

-Thailand News (TN)

