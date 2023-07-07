Meta launches ‘Threads’, the new Twitter rival

TN July 7, 2023 0

Elon Musk faces a new threat from Mark Zuckerberg: Meta has launched Threads, Twitter’s new rival.

Meta launched Threads, the new Twitter rival.

Meta launched Threads, the new Twitter rival. Image: Meta.




Threads is already here, or at least half here. A priori, Meta’s new social network is already available, but the “fact”, is that in places like the European Union it has not yet been launched.

Elon Musk smashes Twitter and imposes a daily limit on the number of tweets you can read

Get ready for a social networking showdown. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms unveils its microblogging app, “Threads”, which plans to be direct competition to Twitter.

With the bluebird platform under fire and facing endless controversy, “Threads” is likely to sound more like a ‘threat’ to Elon Musk and, given the timing, emerges as a formidable challenger to a platform that for years has been a staple for millions of netizens.

Meta’s “Threads” app, is set to compete with Twitter in the social networking landscape. Following recent controversies surrounding Twitter, including Musk’s introduction of restrictions on viewing tweets on the timeline, “Threads” aims to provide users with an alternative platform for sharing thoughts and interacting with others. While Twitter has long been the go-to microblogging site, Threads intends to offer unique features and capitalize on the existing user base of Instagram, another platform owned by the Meta company.

By holding on to Instagram followers and allowing users to keep their same usernames, “Threads” is looking to attract a substantial user base from the start.

To access ‘Threads’, users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play on their smartphone.

The process of setting up an account on ‘Threads’ is as simple as logging in using an existing Instagram account, and importing profile, followers and other details from Instagram. New accounts can also be set up for those who do not have an Instagram profile.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk smashes Twitter and imposes a daily limit on the number of tweets you can read

TN July 1, 2023 0
The Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications leaked

TN May 12, 2023 0
Windows laptop keyboard

Google down: Gmail, YouTube and other platforms reported down in several countries

TN May 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Officer Vows to Purge the Country of All Overstayers Within Three Months

TN July 7, 2023 0
Mountains in Chang Mai

Police crack down on illegal land sale to Chinese in Chiang Mai

TN July 7, 2023 0
Thai Deputy Prime Minister Jurin

Thailand’s Democrat Party to elect a new leader this weekend

TN July 7, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok Terminal 2

AOT Unveils Expansion Plans for Don Mueang Airport

TN July 7, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Raid at Illegal Lounges in Chiang Rai Reveals Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse

TN July 7, 2023 0