Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam









Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau have apprehended a 35-year-old woman in Mueang district of Chiang Rai province on fraud charges, as she is accused of opening several “mule” accounts used by a gang to park money from the sale of non-existent tickets for a recent Blackpink World Tour concert in Bangkok.

The suspect, identified only as “Sasithorn”, reportedly told the police that she saw an advertisement on a Facebook page, offering anyone 300-500 baht per bank account to open them. She took the offer because she was broke and received 900 baht in return, but the money went on illegal online gambling.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

