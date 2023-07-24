Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam

TN July 24, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Rai city

Road in Mueang Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau have apprehended a 35-year-old woman in Mueang district of Chiang Rai province on fraud charges, as she is accused of opening several “mule” accounts used by a gang to park money from the sale of non-existent tickets for a recent Blackpink World Tour concert in Bangkok.

British Man Says He Was Scammed for Ownership of 15 Million Baht Condo in Koh Samui

The suspect, identified only as “Sasithorn”, reportedly told the police that she saw an advertisement on a Facebook page, offering anyone 300-500 baht per bank account to open them. She took the offer because she was broke and received 900 baht in return, but the money went on illegal online gambling.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Inmates recaptured hours after breaking out of jail in Kanchanaburi

TN July 21, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Raid at Illegal Lounges in Chiang Rai Reveals Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse

TN July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Road in Chiang Rai city

Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam

TN July 24, 2023 0
Twitter X logo.

Twitter no longer exists, it is now called X

TN July 24, 2023 0
Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the transmitters Zika virus, Dengue

Dengue Fever Cases Rise in 18 Provinces Including Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok

TN July 24, 2023 0
Farmers in Surin province

Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

TN July 24, 2023 0
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

Ombudsman Asks Charter Court to Rule on Pita’s Rejection

TN July 24, 2023 0