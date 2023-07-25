Pattaya Man Misses His Home in Chiang Rai and Steals a Pickup Truck to Try to Get There

Toyota Hilux PreRunner Pick-Up in Thailand

Toyota Hilux PreRunner Pick-Up in Thailand. Photo: Greg Gjerdingen. CC BY 2.0.




A Thai man in Pattaya stole a pickup truck from a delivery man but was quickly arrested by police. The suspect desperately claimed that he missed his home in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand, and needed to steal the truck to get there.

Pattaya police on Monday, July 24th, arrested an alleged car thief, Mr. Sao Songsaeng, a 27-year-old beach chair rental vendor at Pattaya Beach, while he was trying to flee the city in a stolen white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



