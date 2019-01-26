BNK48 all-girls music band

Thai Idol Group BNK48 Member Wears Nazi Flag on Stage

By TN / January 26, 2019

BANGKOK — A member of one of Thailand’s biggest pop sensations wore a Nazi German war flag replete with swastikas at a Friday performance, according to images of the event.

BNK48 has yet to respond and their publicist could not immediately be reached for comment on images showing Pichayapa “Namsai” Natha, 19, of the so-called girl idol group wearing the Nazi-themed jersey in images posted Friday from a concert rehearsal.

By Todd Ruiz
Khaosod English

