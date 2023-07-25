Man Sentenced to 6 Months for Torturing Famous CMU Dog in Chiang Mai

TN July 25, 2023 0
Chiang Mai University

Chiang Mai University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




CHIANG MAI, July 25 (TNA) – The Chiang Mai Provincial Court has sentenced a man to six months in jail for torturing “P’Tia Morchor”, a beloved dog of Chiang Mai University students and staff members.

After the court’s ruling, fans, who cherished the university’s beloved canine companion embraced each other, overwhelmed with joy.

The dog’s owner, Somsak Chaiyawong and officials from Watchdog Thailand Foundation said the court sentenced Pol Cpl Parinya to six months in jail on charges of animal cruelty, while dropping charges related to a nighttime theft due to insufficient evidence.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



