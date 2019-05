Earlier, Taiwan’s top court had ruled that not permitting same-sex couples to marry violates the constitution.

On Friday, Taiwan’s parliament legalised same-sex marriages, making it the first Asian country where same-sex couples can legally marry.

According to a new law, same-sex couples could form “exclusive permanent unions”.

